Allegations of high-level corruption have convulsed the Mediterranean island state of Malta and shocked the rest of Europe. Public anger has been unleashed by dramatic recent developments in the investigation into the killing of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in car bomb attack in October 2017. Ben Hall discusses the wider repercussions of the case with Josephine Cumbo and Michael Peel.

Contributors: Ben Hall, Europe editor, Josephine Cumbo, pensions correspondent, and Michael Peel, European diplomatic editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

