The Shadow King author discusses the ways history is remembered, recorded and retold

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Maaza Mengiste is one of the FT's Women of the Year, and the author of the epic historical novel The Shadow King. Her book, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize, is about the Italian invasion of Ethiopia at the start of WWII. It asks massive questions about how history is remembered, recorded and retold. Maaza and Lilah talk about collective memory, women warriors, decolonising the archives, why there's still no Covid fiction, and how we can help future us tell the story of 2020. This one is full of wisdom. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll take notes.





Plus: Alice Fishburn, editor of FT Weekend Magazine, drops by to discuss the novel, our Women of the Year issue, and what it's like to commission in a pandemic.





What do you think is possible now, that seemed impossible before? Email us at culturecall@ft.com. You can message Lilah on Instagram or Twitter @lilahrap, and find the podcast on Twitter @ftculturecall. We love voice notes—so send those, too.





Links from the show:





–If you want free access to explore Financial Times journalism for 30 days, sign up to the Coronavirus Business Update newsletter using this special link.





–Explore the FT Women of 2020 issue (paywall)

–Maaza Mengiste's Inventory Q&A in FT Weekend Magazine (paywall)

–A Big Read on the crisis in Ethiopia (FT) and a Twitter thread from Maaza on the humanitarian disaster

–What's going on currently in Armenia (Politico) and a history of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Jacobin)

–Project 3541, Maaza's crowdsourced online photographic archive of the 1935-41 Italo-Ethiopian war

–An essay by Maaza on losing her father (The Correspondent)

–The Rockefeller Tree in all its glory

–Maaza's book recommendations: Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah (FT review), Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez (Guardian review) and Trieste by Dasa Drndic (NPR review)

–Alice mentioned two great FT Magazine stories:...



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.