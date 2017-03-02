High earners should publish tax returns, says Labour

A Labour government will compel any UK resident earning more than £1m a year to publish their tax records, John McDonnell has said.

The shadow chancellor will use a speech in London to launch the policy on Thursday, less than one week before Philip Hammond, the chancellor, presents the Budget.

Mr McDonnell told the Guardian that the policy could reduce tax avoidance and evasion while encouraging a more open civic culture. The proposal is inspired by similar policies in Norway and Sweden, where the publication of personal tax records is standard practice.

“There is a big issue now about, people don’t have trust in the establishment — they don’t think they’re listening to them, don’t think they’re paying their way or being fair,” Mr McDonnell said. “So one way of re-establishing some element of openness and transparency would be, why not — over a million, you publish your tax return.”

Because the £1m threshold would be for annual income, rather than accumulated wealth, it would apply only to a very small proportion of voters. HM Revenue & Customs figures suggest 16,000 people in Britain earn more than £1m a year.

The announcement marks an attempt by the Labour leadership to shift attention towards policy proposals and away from the party’s weak showing in recent electoral contests.

Last week, Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, was questioned repeatedly over whether he might step down after the party lost an historic by-election in Copeland. Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, said in a speech this week that Labour had “no chance” of winning the 2020 general election unless it changed course.

The policy also comes just weeks after Mr Corbyn floated the idea of an overall pay cap, only to back down hours later. Instead he came up with a more moderate proposal of a cap on the ratio between the salaries of highest- and lowest-paid employees for any company getting government contracts.

The issue of tax transparency was front-page news last year, after the Panama Papers scandal.

David Cameron, then prime minister, was forced to publish some details of his tax affairs after admitting he had benefited from a Panama-based offshore trust set up by his late father.

At the time, Labour suggested that all politicians should be forced to publish their tax returns.

Some MPs sharply rejected the proposals. Charles Walker, a Tory MP, said at the time that if transparency was so important, then surely politicians should be banned from buying curtains.

Others were more supportive, including Caroline Flint, a Labour MP who said that pay transparency had led to greater pay equality in Norway, which has published tax returns since 1863.

Mr McDonnell said he had published his tax return, but a Labour government would not legislate for all politicians to follow suit.

Alex Cobham, director of the Tax Justice Network, said the priority ought to be scrutinising MPs rather than private individuals.