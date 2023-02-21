Consumer confidence in the Eurozone is up,Moscow is buying influence in Africa on the cheap, and the FT’s Henry Foy explains how the war in Ukraine shattered illusions and shifted EU foreign policy.

European consumer confidence hits one-year high as energy crisis eases

How Moscow bought a new sphere of influence on the cheap

How Russia’s propaganda machine is reshaping the African narrative

