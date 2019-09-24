Arron Banks has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the Brexit referendum by Britain’s National Crime Agency.

The NCA said the controversial insurance executive was legally entitled to take a loan from one of his holding companies to contribute to Leave.EU, the pro-Brexit campaign group that he founded.

It added that it found no evidence that Mr Banks or his companies had received funding from “any third party”, scotching speculation that Mr Banks’ contribution might have come from a foreign source, such as Russia.

However, the agency left open the possibility that some of the businessman’s other activities might face scrutiny, refusing to confirm or deny that it was investigating allegations of criminal wrongdoing in relation to some of Mr Banks’ other business activities.

The NCA’s statement draws a line under nearly two years of investigations into Mr Banks’ loans and contributions to Leave.EU, which waged a vigorous pro-Brexit campaign but failed to be recognised as the official group of those wanting to leave the EU.

Mr Banks either lent or donated £8m to Leave.EU and Better for the Country, the company that ran Leave.EU’s campaign, in the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum — a sum that has been described as one of the UK’s biggest-ever political donations.

Mr Banks, the Leave.EU campaign, Elizabeth Bilney, Leave.EU’s chief executive, and Better for the Country were referred to the NCA for investigation last year by the Electoral Commission, the UK’s elections watchdog. The commission said it had “reasonable grounds” to suspect that there had been a “number of criminal offences” in the funding of the campaign.

Mr Banks said on Tuesday that the Electoral Commission had made “false, outrageous allegations” that he was not the true source of the loan to the campaign. He added that he had been subject to an “endless media campaign” suggesting that he behaved improperly.

“Several prominent media organisations have sought to declare the referendum result invalid, suggested that Russia was the source of the money and caused serious damage to the reputations of Liz Bilney and myself,” Mr Banks said. “No wrongdoing of any kind has been found and I intend to take action against those who have behaved so scandalously.”

The NCA said that central to the Electoral Commission’s referral were questions over a loan taken by Mr Banks from Rock Holdings, which owned Southern Rock, a Gibraltar-based reinsurer that provides services to Goskippy.com and other insurance companies controlled by Mr Banks.

The agency said that following its investigations, it had concluded Mr Banks was entitled to take a loan from Rock Holdings, that he was allowed — acting as an individual — to release the funds to Better for the Country and to instruct Rock Services Ltd, another of his companies, to carry out the transactions on his behalf.

“Rock Holdings Ltd was not involved in these transactions in a manner which contravened [the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act],” the NCA said.

The agency added that it had found no evidence that any of the individuals or organisations under investigation had committed any offences under the PPERA or company law. It added that it “will therefore take no further action against Mr Banks, Ms Bilney, Better for the Country Ltd or Leave.EU in respect of this specific matter”.

The only potential remaining legal difficulty facing Mr Banks relates to other allegations about his companies’ activities abroad, including in mining operations in Russia and South Africa.

“There have also been media reports alleging that Mr Banks has been involved in other criminality related to business dealings overseas,” the NCA said. “The NCA neither confirms nor denies that it is investigating these reports.”

Neither Mr Banks nor his spokesman immediately responded to requests to comment on the possibility of further investigations.