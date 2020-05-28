Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Australia is in the crosshairs of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak. Gideon Rachman talks to Michael Fullilove, director of the Lowy Institute, about what the rest of the world can learn from how Australia manages a more aggressive China.





