FCA warns Mifid II will bring greater scrutiny

New European rules coming into force in January will enable the UK financial watchdog to spot market abuse and manipulation like never before, as it wrestles with an already burgeoning number of investigations, its head enforcer has warned.

The sweeping package of reforms known as Mifid II, taken together with market-abuse rules that took effect last summer, mean that the Financial Conduct Authority will be able to pinpoint order flows by trader, and even by client, by scrutinising data underpinning an estimated 50m orders a day.

Meanwhile, companies that have done little to change their systems as Mifid II looms were put on notice that they will be in the crosshairs of the FCA.

“We have no intention of taking enforcement action against firms for not meeting all requirements straightaway where this is evidence they have taken sufficient steps to meet the new obligations by the start date, 3 January 2018,” Mark Steward, the FCA’s head of enforcement, said on Wednesday. “Our disposition is likely to be different where firms have made no real or genuine attempt to be ready or where key obligations are deliberately flouted.”

The warning comes as the financial industry across the EU is counting down to Mifid II, which will overhaul nearly every aspect of trading, attempting to inject more transparency and lessen conflicts of interest. The implementation of the rules, seven years in the making, already had to be delayed for a year as neither the industry nor regulators were ready.

The FCA’s own transaction-monitoring system has cost nearly £50m, with the watchdog’s board concerned about its launch, the most recent board minutes show.

As a result of transaction reporting under the rules, the FCA will be able to have an even better view of the market, Mr Steward said. The watchdog is prioritising investigations into capital-market disclosures and market abuse, he added.

This was an explicit acknowledgment of what the market has already suspected after the FCA launched probes into companies such as Mitie and Cobham over the timeliness of their market announcements.

These have been prompted in part by market-abuse rules from Brussels that took effect in 2016, which require companies to report more data, especially concerning suspicious transactions. Once the rules took effect, the FCA saw a spike of 77 per cent in the number of suspicious reports filed compared with the previous year, Mr Steward revealed.

The combination of the market-abuse rules and Mifid II meant “a sea change in our ability to view the whole market,” Mr Steward said. “It will enable us to detect serious misconduct earlier, especially suspected manipulation, which is far more challenging to detect than insider trading.”

While both the number and amount of penalties that the FCA has levied are at their lowest since the financial crisis, the number of investigations the FCA has on its books are at an all-time high. There has been a 75 per cent increase in the number of probes opened, Mr Steward said on Wednesday.

This is partly because of a new system of characterising investigations, where every individual rather than every matter is counted. But also, under Mr Steward, the FCA has been quicker to open investigations. This is a response to an excoriating independent review into the response by the old City regulator to the collapse of lender HBOS. The review concluded that the watchdog was loath to even open investigations if it thought there was little chance of success.

The FCA is also now dropping investigations in larger numbers. More than 60 per cent of probes close with no further action, compared with 24 per cent last year, according to FCA data.