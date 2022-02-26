HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

As an extremely nosy person, I’m always fascinated by the processes and practices that inform an artist’s work. Are they tidy and meticulous? Chaotic and explosive? Do they work in tandem with others in a studio, or in splendid isolation, squirrelled away from the distractions that might occupy their time?

This week’s Aesthete, the British-Kosovar sensation Dua Lipa, has already packed a career as a model, designer and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter into her 26 years. As she launches a newsletter full of her cultural, shopping and travel recommendations, she gives us a preview of the things she really loves. As well as encouraging people to visit her Balkan homeland, she admits to using astrological readings and finds that hangovers lubricate her mind. I’m also happy to discover she loves to use a notebook, having given up jotting lyrics on her phone. I have long appreciated the simple efficiency of using a Pukka pad to keep track of all my workings – and while I may not have been scribbling down any Grammy winners, I’m thrilled we have a shared appreciation for supermarket stationery.

This week’s Aesthete Dua Lipa © Jesse Gouveia

Anish Kapoor inhabits an enormous studio that seems suspended, as he is as an artist, between the planes of clinical fastidiousness and total chaos. His latest project is extremely messy, he tells Louis Wise, as he works to fill the Palazzo Manfrin, an 18th-century space in Venice he bought two years ago that is part of a giant creative renovation due for completion in 2024. Some of the pieces will be displayed at the city’s Gallerie dell’Accademia as part of this year’s Biennale from April, and Louis got a glimpse of the works in progress before they are unveiled. Now 67, Kapoor is considered part of the establishment, not least because his public sculptures are among the most familiar – and popular – in the world. And yet Louis finds him still agonising over the meaning and purpose of his oeuvre. He’s an interesting dichotomy: fascinated both with the raw, gross and visceral, yet simultaneously possessed by the “nothing” of the void.

Artist Anish Kapoor in his studio © Julian Broad

Even the greatest artist of the modern era drew on the universe for help

As the principal commissioning editor of the arts issue, Louis has been responsible for putting together much of this week’s magazine, as well as persuading artists, collectors and influencers to let us picture them at home. For our cover story, long in the making, we were extended an exclusive invitation to spend time with Larry Gagosian, the super-dealer who has transformed the market in his four-decade career. In conversation with Robert Armstrong, Gagosian reflects on money, changes in the art world and what has made him a success. He also lets us marvel at his personal collection of masterpieces, as captured by Tyler Mitchell in his first shoot for the magazine. “Almost every piece is instantly recognisable, iconic,” writes Armstrong. “There is nothing pre-20th century. It is fantastically intimidating.”

Larry Gagosian at home in New York. He stands in front of Nuba, 1964, by Gerhard Richter © Tyler Mitchell/Gerhard Richter

That Robert, among the most robust of FT writers, might be unnerved by such a bravura display of power must also chime with Diana Widmaier Picasso, the granddaughter of Pablo. Her grandmother Marie-Thérèse Walter became the lover and muse of the painter when she was 17, before being dumped for Dora Maar. Their daughter Maya, Diana’s mother, also features in his paintings, and Widmaier Picasso grew up in the shadow of legacy that had an all-consuming hold. The curator and jeweller has since embraced her bloodline, contributing books, essays and exhibitions that have helped us understand Picasso’s work. Her latest book, Picasso Sorcier, is a fascinating study of a man embroiled in superstition and odd spiritual beliefs: he retained his nail clippings, for example, lest someone try to use them to cast a spell on him, and abstained from dusting as he found it useful to see if someone had moved his stuff.

Even reading these scant details, I can see why Widmaier Picasso describes the people in his orbit as becoming quite bewitched. Art is a sorcery of sorts. It also suggests that Dua Lipa’s penchant for star signs might not be that odd. When it came to unlocking creative genius, even the greatest artist of the modern era drew on the universe for help.

@jellison22