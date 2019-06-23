German retailer Metro AG has rejected a €5.8bn takeover offer from an investment vehicle controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, arguing it “substantially undervalues” the Düsseldorf-based company.

EP Global Commerce, which is controlled by Mr Kretinsky and his Slovakian business partner Patrik Tkac, said on Friday night that it would offer €16 in cash for each Metro share it does not already own, and €13.80 for each preference share.

A deal would mark the latest foray into western Europe by Mr Kretinsky, the chairman of football club AC Sparta Prague who last year bought a stake in the French daily Le Monde via his Czech Media Invest vehicle. He is best known in European dealmaking circles for his purchases of energy assets in Germany, Italy and the UK through EPH, a group he founded in 2009.

In a statement, EP Global Commerce said it had secured backing representing more than 31 per cent of Metro’s shares through irrevocable commitments and options.

But on Sunday, Metro argued that the offer represents a premium of 3 per cent on Friday’s closing price. “The Management Board strongly believes that the offer [ . . .] substantially undervalues the company and does not reflect its value creation plan,” it said, adding that it would continue to “take decisive actions to transform the wholesale and food specialist and effectively position it for the changing market environment”.

The company said it would assess the offer once it had received all the documentation, but advised shareholders not to sell to Mr Kretinsky and Mr Tkac in the mean time.

The takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold that so far has not been specified. A person briefed on the matter told the Financial Times that it will be between 60 and 75 per cent of Metro’s share capital.

The offer will be financed partly by loans provided by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Société Générale.

Mr Kretinsky said his vehicle had secured the support of Metro shareholder Haniel, which owns a 15.2 per cent stake, in the form of an irrevocable commitment. A person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that EP was legally required to buy Haniel’s remaining stake only if the minimum acceptance threshold was crossed.

“Metro needs to regain the capability to swiftly react to the dynamically changing market environment. This requires implementation of a number of initiatives in its organisation, business and processes,” EP Global Commerce said. “Without the capability to execute such changes, the company would be exposed to significant risks due to stagnant or declining results.”

Shares in Metro have climbed 45 per cent over the past year, closing at €15.55 on Friday, meaning that the offer represents a thin premium. EP Global Commerce said its offer was 34.5 per cent premium to when it first entered the stock in August.

Metro generated €36.5bn in global revenue in the last financial year, a 1.6 per cent drop compared with the previous year, but pre-tax profits fell 10.9 per cent to €578m. Metro was once a retail conglomerate with activities stretching from electronics to department stores, but under chief executive Olaf Koch it has been offloading assets in a bid to focus on its food business.