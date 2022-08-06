The voting process in the contest for a new Tory leader and prime minister was delayed over security concerns, but the campaign continued with Liz Truss looking all but certain to win. We discuss her lines of attack and her proliferation of new ideas, and delve into why Rishi Sunak is struggling to present himself as the grown-up. Will the delay to voting help him gain ground?

Presented by political editor George Parker, with Robert Shrimsley, chief political commentator, and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / Sky

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.