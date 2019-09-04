Keeping tabs on the youthful UK jazz resurgence should not mean losing sight of musicians now in their prime. This sparkling launch of Quentin Collins’ album Road Warrior delivered the twisty narrative themes, harmonic subtleties and focused solos of small-group modern jazz with a rhythmic drive that was compelling.

Collins’ sextet stands firmly in the modernist axis that runs from Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers to the early bands of Wynton Marsalis. At this gig, the trumpeter, alongside saxophonists Leo Richardson and Alex Garnett, showed the instrumental control and mastery of harmonic movement that the idiom demands.

The rhythm section was American, and equally well versed. Dan Nimmer, pianist with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and drummer Willie Jones III had just flown in from New York; bassist Joe Saunders, who now lives in Paris, had a shorter trip. But though the full band had rarely met — Garnett, tenor saxophonist of the Ronnie Scott’s house band, was a deputy on alto sax — the performance, appropriately for an album themed on life on the road, had the confident swagger of a band honed by travel.

The evening followed the running order of Collins’ recording. “Road Warrior”, dedicated to all travelling musicians, opened with a slick piano vamp and a sheen of brass, swung firmly in the middle and grew in complexity. “Float Flitter Flutter” delivered dreamy harmonies, sharp stabs and silky walking bass, while “Do You Know the Way”, inspired by an eye-catching street name in Corfu, delivered tension and release. At the end of the set, the up-tempo “El Farolito” marked a bust-up over a burrito in San Francisco. The highlight, though, was “Look Ahead (What Do You See)”, a warm-hearted blend of curiosity and optimism written for Collins’ nine-year-old son.

As the evening progressed, soloists fleshed out the details of the storytelling themes, their variations urged on by a shimmer of brass, a vibrant counterpoint or a well-placed stab. Collins mixed linear fluency with high-note sustains, Richardson’s muscular tenor sax had a bluesy undertow and Garnett’s alto was edge-of-seat. Pianist Nimmer’s understated accompaniment oozed class and excited from within. His soulful articulacy on “The Hill” swung from first note to last and it was his sparse voicings that helped shape Saunders’ octave-leaping bass solo into a crowd-raiser.

With a second house to come, there was just time for “Oh! Look at Me Now”, made popular by Frank Sinatra in 1941, but here delivered with subtle harmonies, modernist panache and Garnett’s stinging alto sax.

★★★★☆

‘Road Warrior’ is released on Ubuntu Music