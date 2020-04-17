With lockdown limiting where you go, what you do and who you do it with, fiction podcasts have come into their own. A set of headphones and a podcast drama can take you almost anywhere — with anyone. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve been in the cab of a truck hauling across the dusty highways of America; I’ve been in the sweltering kitchens of Mary Tudor’s palace; in a Victorian prison at the bottom of the ocean; pounding the mean streets of 1950s LA with a private gumshoe; and locked in a trailer with a talking cat — all without breaking a single rule.

Many decades ago, renowned broadcaster Alistair Cooke talked about the pictures being better on the radio, and that capacity of audio drama to trigger the imagination has never been more valuable. In recent years, fiction podcasts have grown — in both number and maturity. Hit series Homecoming and Limetown have migrated on to television, while innovations such as binaural recording (using sound to create a 3D “picture” in the listener’s head) support ambitious, filmic use of sound.

Take Carrier (QCODE). Probably not one to listen to while driving, Season One opens with a rush of passing traffic as truck driver Raylene (Cynthia Erivo) gets pulled over by the cops. She’s expecting trouble — and trouble is what she gets, though not at the hands of the police. The unscheduled stop makes her late, lateness is an infringement and so her return load is dispatched with another member of the fleet. Before long she has signed up for another job, off the books, and that’s when the trouble begins. Her trailer is refrigerated — and sealed. The further she drives, the more terrifying that cargo becomes — and the more compulsive the story.

What makes this drama is the immersive quality of the sound, recorded using binaural audio that plunges you into Jaylene’s experience: a world of close confinement and wide-open spaces. You’re in that cab with her on that dark, empty road. As in every good horror story, things go bump in the night — only here they go bump right behind you. And the show, written and directed by Dan Blank, fuses classic Gothic tropes — the isolated woman, the locked container, remote settings — with the grim pressures of contemporary employment. Jaylene has a sick father, money worries, children back home and she’s an African American woman out on the road in a male-dominated domain. It all goes wildly over the top at the end, which is a shame, but it’s still a gripping ride.

Motherhacker (Gimlet Media) likewise blends thriller with contemporary political comment, only this time the nightmare is one we can all relate to: online hacking and phone scams. Again, at its heart, is a single mother under financial pressure. Bridget is getting cold-called — who isn’t? — and when one caller succeeds, it’s not just her finances that end up compromised. Written by Sandi Farkas and directed by Amanda Lipitz, it’s a chilling examination of privacy and trust in a digital age, exploring just how easily our defences — and our ethics — can be breached.

The episodes are too brief, meaning there are some plot holes you could fall into, but again it’s compulsive listening. The story depends on vocal disguise, showcasing the talents of lead actor Carrie Coon (listen out too for Alan Cumming), and the show crafts an intimate, immersive soundscape from smart technology: the virtual assistants, voice recognition gadgets and tracking devices that sit in our pockets and cluster in our homes. You’ll keep thinking your phone is ringing — and when it rings for real, you will jump out of your skin.

Listening plays a key role too in The Angel of Vine(Vox Populi), a hugely enjoyable homage to Hollywood noir, riffing off the popularity of true crime stories. It’s a multi-layered tale of obsession, in which contemporary journalist Oscar Simons (Oliver Vaquer, who also wrote the series) becomes hooked by a cold-case: a gruesome murder in 1950s LA. The police gave up on it, but, when Oscar is handed a box of audio tapes, he discovers that private detective Hank Briggs (Joe Manganiello) did not. With us, he sifts through the mountain of tapes on which Briggs recorded his evidence and interviews. Spooling back and forth in time, the show revels in vintage sound and period motifs — tough-talking cops, sleazy clubs — and even when you know you are being played, it’s hard to resist.

In the steampunk comedy ‘Victoriocity’, Queen Victoria is being kept alive only by ‘majestic hydraulics’

Rolling a little further back in time, we meet Outliers (Rusty Quill in association with Historic Royal Palaces), an absorbing series of dramatic monologues from characters on the fringes of history. Take Robert, a teenage kitchen boy at Hampton Court Palace. His place is by the kitchen fire — but he can’t stop thinking about the flames consuming Protestants under the terrifying orders of new queen Mary Tudor. Or Catalina, brought to England with the young Catherine of Aragón when they were both girls and now pressed by Henry VIII’s men to spill the secrets of her mistress’s bedchamber. Here the production values are quite modest — what holds you is the intimacy of the storytelling and the basic sympathy underlying the concept: that so many people, not recorded by history, have been caught up in affairs beyond their control.

A very different version of history drives Victoriocity, an entertainingly OTT steampunk comedy, set in a sci-fi London combining high-tech and Victorian manners (written by Jen and Chris Sugden). Here Queen Victoria is being kept alive only by “majestic hydraulics” and inspector Archibald Fleet (Tom Crowley) and journalist Clara Entwhistle (Layla Katib) become embroiled in a labyrinthine conspiracy. It’s a story that embraces Dickensian enthusiasm for baroque plot and absurd bureaucratic institutions (the “Satisfaction Apparatus”), the Victorian obsession with magic tricks and melodrama, and a great fondness for a sound effect. There is some exceedingly ripe acting (deliberate, but irritating in places), but the sheer inventiveness keeps you sleuthing on down the multiple byways and dead ends.

You can also find comic escapism in Wooden Overcoats, a genial sitcom concerning the rivalry between small-town undertakers, or The Amelia Project (Imploding Fictions), a series written and directed by Philip Thorne and Øystein Ulsberg Brager, about a secret agency that enables desperate individuals to disappear. This droll black comedy is best consumed with a cup of cocoa.

Finally, another tale of a fugitive on the run. Nadia, star of Russian for Cats (created by Pam Cameron), has escaped from prison and is desperately seeking refuge. She discovers it with Brian, a loser who lives in a caravan in a state of great disorder and despondency. When Nadia arrives, he finds a confidante and she finds sanctuary. The only thing is, Nadia is a cat: a talking cat, fluent in Russian. Here’s a story neatly suited to lockdown: a gently absurd thriller, featuring a chatty feline, the chance to learn Russian (a short lesson follows each episode), and a sinister explanation for the popularity of cat memes. Is your cat spying on you? Do you need to ask?