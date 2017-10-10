Trump’s threats to nuclear deal bring Iran’s adversaries closer

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Iranian moderates and hardliners are closing ranks as the Islamic republic braces for new US sanctions, with President Donald Trump poised to refuse to certify that Tehran is complying with the nuclear deal.

Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, is leading efforts to save the accord by lobbying European governments to defend the deal while keeping hardliners’ rhetoric in check to avoid further antagonising the US.

Analysts say Mr Rouhani, the architect of the 2015 agreement, is backed in his efforts by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, who is close to hardliners and can curb them.

“The Trump factor is definitely leading to more unity between opposing political groups,” said Mohammad-Ali Abtahi, a former reformist vice-president. “The president and the supreme leader are developing closer relations to deal with Mr Trump’s decision, which means hardliners have to accept Mr Rouhani’s leading role in standing against the US.”

But the pragmatic president is walking a tightrope as he attempts to safeguard the economic benefits of the accord — particularly Iran’s ability to export oil — while defending Tehran’s interventionist regional policies that Washington and its Arab allies say are destabilising the Middle East.

Mr Trump, who has described the agreement as the “worst deal ever”, is expected to decertify it ahead of an October 15 deadline.

He is not thought to be pushing for the reimposition of broad sanctions lifted after the deal was implemented in January 2016. But he is believed to be considering taking new punitive measures against Iran, including targeted sanctions and designating the Revolutionary Guards, one of the Islamic republic’s most powerful hardline forces, as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Trump last week accused Tehran of supporting terrorism and exporting violence across the Middle East and has condemned the development of Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

If he does not certify the nuclear agreement, Congress would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose nuclear-related sanctions. Under the deal, which Tehran signed with six world powers, Iran agreed to scale back its nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of many sanctions.

European governments staunchly back the agreement, which was the Obama administration’s signature foreign policy success and was hailed as an example of how to defuse an international crisis that had been brewing for more than a decade. But if the deal survives and the focus shifts to Iran’s perceived meddling in Arab countries, it could put Europe and the Trump administration on a common footing in seeking to rein in Tehran’s influence.

Iran has deployed troops to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country’s six-year war, and it backs Shia militia groups across the region, including Hizbollah, the Lebanese militant movement.

Hardliners and reformists deem the interventions — and the ballistic missile programme — vital to the Islamic republic’s national security interests, and analysts say there is unlikely to be any shift in policy. But the Islamic regime could be willing to discuss the issues in an effort to buy time to keep the nuclear deal alive, the Iranian analysts say.

“Iran cannot afford to give up its levers of power in the region, which will be needed for any future negotiations in any fields,” said Mr Abtahi. “The missile programme is definitely a red line and any talks are justifiable only if it is to reassure the other side that Iran needs them for self-defence.”

The rising tensions between Iran and the US come at a time when Mr Rouhani has been trying to settle differences with Mr Khamenei and senior Revolutionary Guards’ commanders after a bitterly fought election in May. During the campaign, hardliners accused the president of negotiating a weak nuclear deal that had not delivered the promised economic benefits to Iran.

Mr Rouhani hit back at his critics, including the Revolutionary Guards, and put the accord at the heart of his campaign, pledging to use it to attract more investment and continue gradual re-engagement with the outside world. His landslide victory was seen as a referendum in support of the deal.

Now all factions want to avoid a return to the years preceding the nuclear deal when a combination of western sanctions and populist policies pushed Iran into a deep recession. Oil exports have doubled since the agreement was implemented and companies including Airbus, Total and Boeing have signed investment deals with Tehran.

“Mr Rouhani has no choice but to do anything he can to continue oil exports and keep the economy going,” said an economist. “The nightmare of the president and the supreme leader is going back to the years of sanctions [2011-15]. Iran’s economy cannot endure a repetition of those years.”

Mohammad-Ali Jafari, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, said on Monday: “Mr Trump should know that we are one with our foreign ministry and government [of Mr Rouhani] and our hearts are [beating as] one”.

On Saturday, Mr Rouhani issued his own rallying call to hardliners.

“We have to be united on national issues,” he said.