Some players make a hand look easy and, when they explain, it may sound effortless. The next time this type of problem occurs, will you think this way?

Bidding

Dealer: West

E/W Game

North East South West — — — 1S NB NB 2D Dbl 2S NB 4D NB 5D

North-South did well to reach game here. North’s 2S response was an Unassuming Cue-bid, showing an opening hand with 3-card diamond support. Despite being vulnerable, I think East should muster 3H after West’s take-out double. He has already shown a weak hand; bidding 3H would just suggest five or six of them. As it is, North-South probably reach game anyway.

West led K♠. Declarer won in dummy and lead a low diamond, rejecting the finesse and playing A♦. West’s singleton king fell. South drew the last trump and took the club finesse twice, claiming 11 tricks when K♣ did not fall on the third round.

How did South know that West held a singleton K♦? His reasoning was this: If West had held ♥AK, he would have led one, probably at trick 1 to look at dummy. So, if East holds either A♥ or K♥, then he will not also hold K♦ as that would give him 6 or 7pts, and he would have responded to partner’s 1S opening bid. Since K♣ must be well-placed to make the contract, and West is clearly marked with K♦, the only hope was to play for it to drop. Simple.



