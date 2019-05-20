Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Fresh evidence of the pollution that pervades the world’s oceans has come to light with the discovery of huge amounts of debris littering the coastline of some remote islands in the Indian Ocean. Clive Cookson, FT science editor, discusses the evidence and its implications with Leslie Hook, FT environment correspondent.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, and Clive Cookson, science editor. Producer: Fiona Symon