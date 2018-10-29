Nearly 30 years after the private finance initiative was born as a means of paying for the construction of hospitals, schools and roads, the chancellor sounded the death knell for the contentious funding mechanism — saying he had never “signed a PFI contract as chancellor” and never would.

But Mr Hammond pledged to honour existing contracts, promising a “Centre of Excellence” to manage them. He said terminations, as Labour proposes, would trigger expensive penalty clauses — although the opposition party disputes those findings.

The government also said it would use other means of private finance for infrastructure projects. The chancellor said private finance would be used where “it delivers value and transfers risk”.

Richard Abadie, head of infrastructure at PwC, said “private finance would continue to be used, the question is in what form”.

“The government needs the private sector to build and finance large-scale infrastructure projects,” he said.

Liz Jenkins, partner at Clyde & Co, said: “The proposed abolition may come as a surprise but in reality it is likely that a new model will replace it.”

Experts said that the government may use structures like that used to pay for London’s new £4.2bn super sewer, which also uses private finance and is off the government’s balance sheet, although taxpayers act as backstop on the project.

PFI was devised in the UK in 1989 but its use jumped while Tony Blair was prime minister in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Under a PFI contract, companies set up special purpose vehicles that borrow to construct infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and roads, and then maintain the assets over their lifetime.

Although PFIs had slowed dramatically in recent years, the government had as recently as last year reaffirmed its commitment to using it for around £3bn of projects, including the £1.3bn A303 tunnel under Stonehenge and the £1.5bn Lower Thames Crossing tunnel in east London.

The Treasury said it remained committed to these schemes subject to the “business case” being made and would look at other means of finance.

Political criticism of PFI intensified following the liquidation of Carillion, a leading provider, while a report by the National Audit Office found that PFI schemes had cost the government billions of pounds of extra costs without clear benefit.

In March last year — the latest figures available — there were 716 PFI projects in operation in defence, education, health and transport, with a capital value of just under £60bn. The NAO found that Britain paid £10bn in PFI fees in the last financial year, while future charges amount to £199n over the next three decades.

In 2012, the Department of Health gave a £1.5bn bailout to seven health trusts weighed down by PFI debts, but many are still struggling.

Vivek Kotecha, of the Centre for Health and the Public Interest, said there were options for leaving existing PFI contracts and said government should focus on “freeing the NHS from these inflexible contracts”.

Shares in the largest PFI contractors and infrastructure funds barely moved on the announcement.

Iain Scouller, of Stifel Investment Fund Research, said that “although it sounded like a big announcement, there were so few projects anyway and the key thing for investors is that existing contracts are unchanged”.