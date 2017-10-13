Attacks on Hammond are to Britain’s detriment

When Theresa May spoke in Florence last month, it looked as if she had finally won her party’s backing for a more constructive approach to Brexit. There was a new tone of conciliation, a recognition that the UK must pay its bill on leaving and, crucially, an acceptance that the status quo should continue for at least two years to prevent damaging disruption to business.

Now the fragile truce in the cabinet has shattered and talks in Brussels are deadlocked. The Conservative party’s divisions over Europe have not been on such open display since the early 1990s, when John Major’s attempts to ratify the Maastricht treaty faced vicious backbench rebellions. The stakes now, however, are much higher.

There is open warfare between more pragmatic ministers, advocating compromise in order to move the negotiations on, and hardline Eurosceptics whose greatest fear is that a transition period ends up being extended indefinitely. To be sure of achieving their goal, they would be content to leave the EU without a deal on future relations.

Their prime target is Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has been candid about the damage that Brexit-related uncertainty is already doing to the economy. He has pressed for early agreement on a long transition period and this week said that while he would budget for the possibility of talks breaking down, he would not fund contingency plans until “the very last moment”. For this display of common sense, he stands accused of treason by the Daily Mail, and of “sabotage” by the former chancellor Nigel Lawson.

His difficulties are compounded by a worsening fiscal position, even as his ministerial colleagues press him to raise public sector pay, lower the burden of student debt and build houses.

Number 10 has voiced “full confidence” in the chancellor. But Mrs May needs to offer a far more forceful show of support. She cannot afford to be in thrall to the worst elements of her party — a group that is doing its utmost to undermine every attempt to navigate the immense difficulties of Brexit, while suggesting no viable alternative.

Party infighting is now a serious obstacle to progress in Brussels. The EU will say next week that talks on the divorce settlement have not advanced enough to move on to the next stage of negotiations. This is frustrating for Mrs May, given the politically difficult concessions made in Florence, but it is understandable. The UK’s decision to quit the single market and customs union has consequences for others — Ireland in particular — and the UK government must take responsibility.

Yet even if EU leaders were disposed to be flexible, they are bound to be wary of opening talks on a transition or future trade when Mrs May has said so little about her ultimate goals, her authority is in question and her ministers are openly at war with each other.

It is imperative to break this deadlock, because it has serious implications for business. Many companies need to decide early next year whether or not to move operations outside Britain. If a transition period is to be of use, it must be agreed swiftly. Mr Hammond is one of the few in government who appears to appreciate the urgency.

The chancellor fought back on Friday, rejecting resignation calls and insisting that the UK economy would soon be “powering forward” — once the uncertainty began to lift. His bellicose colleagues should remember, he said, that “the enemy” was “out there . . . on the other side of the negotiating table”. The phrasing was unfortunate — especially given Mrs May’s efforts to convey a less hostile tone; but the call for unity at home is one his Tory colleagues would do well to heed.