A 'short squeeze' that started on Wall Street swept across the globe on Wednesday

The Biden administration says it is “monitoring the situation” as shares in companies including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry surged in trading on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s big indexes dropped after Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell described a weakening in the recovery of the US economy, and China’s Covid-19 vaccine makers are having no problem meeting demand. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, has been following BlackRock’s sustainability efforts and reports on how well the world’s largest asset manager is keeping its promises.





