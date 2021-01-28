Print this page

A 'short squeeze' that started on Wall Street swept across the globe on Wednesday

The Biden administration says it is “monitoring the situation” as shares in companies including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry surged in trading on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s big indexes dropped after Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell described a weakening in the recovery of the US economy, and China’s Covid-19 vaccine makers are having no problem meeting demand. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, has been following BlackRock’s sustainability efforts and reports on how well the world’s largest asset manager is keeping its promises. 


‘Short squeeze’ spreads as day traders hunt next GameStop

https://www.ft.com/content/acc1dbfe-80a4-4b63-90dd-05f27f21ceb2


Wall Street notches its worst day since October

https://www.ft.com/content/570f7453-fb9b-4c73-845e-a33178f4942e


Lex Letter from Seoul: China’s vaccines and efficacy rates

https://www.ft.com/content/768f7e3a-0a10-47a5-9f0d-ea1927ebb4ec


BlackRock’s sustainability ‘report card’ one year from Fink’s annual letter

https://www.ft.com/content/d7e83ba0-c90b-46c0-9233-ad06187606c1


Walmart turns to robot-staffed warehouses to handle online orders

https://www.ft.com/content/1b1b11c8-200c-4f7c-a431-6460f90bb95d?


