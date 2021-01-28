A 'short squeeze' that started on Wall Street swept across the globe on Wednesday
The Biden administration says it is “monitoring the situation” as shares in companies including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry surged in trading on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s big indexes dropped after Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell described a weakening in the recovery of the US economy, and China’s Covid-19 vaccine makers are having no problem meeting demand. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, has been following BlackRock’s sustainability efforts and reports on how well the world’s largest asset manager is keeping its promises.
‘Short squeeze’ spreads as day traders hunt next GameStop
https://www.ft.com/content/acc1dbfe-80a4-4b63-90dd-05f27f21ceb2
Wall Street notches its worst day since October
https://www.ft.com/content/570f7453-fb9b-4c73-845e-a33178f4942e
Lex Letter from Seoul: China’s vaccines and efficacy rates
https://www.ft.com/content/768f7e3a-0a10-47a5-9f0d-ea1927ebb4ec
BlackRock’s sustainability ‘report card’ one year from Fink’s annual letter
https://www.ft.com/content/d7e83ba0-c90b-46c0-9233-ad06187606c1
Walmart turns to robot-staffed warehouses to handle online orders
https://www.ft.com/content/1b1b11c8-200c-4f7c-a431-6460f90bb95d?
