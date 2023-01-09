Hockney’s Dog Wall

Dog Wall, 1998, by David Hockney. Estimate, £200,000-£300,000

David Hockney’s love of his dogs is well-known: in 1995 he staged an exhibition, Dog Days, solely devoted to his two dachshunds, Stanley and Boodgie, who lived with him in California. In 1998, the artist produced Dog Wall, 15 etchings of the sausage dogs lolling and snoozing in their beds. This January, the complete set is available to buy – a rare event – in Phillips’s January Evening & Day Editions sale, with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000. Phillips, Berkeley Square, London W1, 18-19 January; phillips.com

Bronzino in New York

Portrait of a young man (possible a self-portrait), c1527, by Bronzino. Estimate, $3mn-$5mn

It’s rare that a “new” work by Agnolo di Cosimo, better known as Bronzino, ever surfaces, but that is what happened last year when Portrait of a Young Man with a Quill and a Sheet of Paper was agreed to be by the Renaissance master. The painting, believed to have been completed c1527, shows a sober, elegant youth against a rich green background; some believe it is a self-portrait. Having shifted through various eminent collections, it was misattributed around a century ago and ended up in the collection of the Munich socialite Ilse Hesselberger, who was eventually murdered by the Nazis. After yet more adventures it was returned to her heirs in 2022, and it is they who are putting it up for a sale with an estimate of $3mn-$5mn. A tranche of the proceeds will go to New York charities, one of which aids Holocaust survivors. Sotheby’s New York, 26 Jan; sothebys.com

Christie’s online Haute Couture sale

Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld AW88/89 velvet Tudor-pattern dress with removable collar and satin underskirt. Estimate, £3,500-£5,200 © Christie’s Images Limited 2022 (2) Yves Saint Laurent SS85 Moroccan wrap dress. Estimate, £690-£1,000

Last month the sale “From Beijing to Versailles: the VWS Collection” achieved over $10mn at auction, with precious jade, European furniture and Asian art leading the way. Now the sale has a second, online-only part, with fashion taking centre-stage. Many of the greats – Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Lacroix, Saint Laurent, Valentino – are represented from across the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The pieces will be on show, too, at Christie’s Paris from 19 to 25 January. 11-25 Jan; christies.com

Sotheby’s The One

Lebron James’s 2013 NBA Finals jersey. Estimate, $3mn-$5mn

Sotheby’s debuts a cross-category sale, The One, “showcasing an unprecedented selection of the finest products of human achievement in history”. This means that the 20 items on offer range from rare, ancient Egyptian artefacts to a jersey worn by legendary basketballer LeBron James. The jersey commemorates his first career NBA Finals Game 7 appearance, and back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards with the Miami Heat – and has an estimate of $3mn-$5mn. Could it beat the record set by the sale of one of Michael Jordan’s jerseys for $10.1m last September? Sotheby’s New York, 27 Jan; sothebys.com

Bonhams’ Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris

Diego Maradona’s 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SLC. Estimate, €150,000-€200,000

Bonhams celebrates a century of automotive innovation this winter, with everything from a 99 year old BMW, dating from 1924, to a 2020 Pagani Huayra Roadster (leading the sale with an estimate of €2,300,000-€2,700,000). Look out also for the 1980 Mercedes-Benz once owned by Diego Maradona, and the 2003 Gustav Troger Mirror Porsche – where the Austrian artist took a vintage 356 and covered it in shards of reflective glass. A fine watches sale will complement proceedings. Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris, 1-2 Feb; bonhams.com

Emma Hawkins: A Natural World – Sotheby’s

A fossil of a sea lily, around 180 million years old. Estimate, £30,000-£50,000 A 19th-century French carved ash figure. Estimate, £8,000-£12,000

Collector and dealer Emma Hawkins has long been admired for her eye for taxidermy, antiques and ancient artefacts. Here she sells an assortment of riches from her homes in London and Edinburgh, with precious stones, glass eyes and animal bones all in the mix. Sotheby’s London, 9-19 Jan; sothebys.com