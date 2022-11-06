Geography class: Britons now have the worst access to healthcare in Europe, and it shows
Specification:
Disease dilemmas
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Britons now have the worst access to healthcare in Europe, and it shows
With reference to the first chart ‘chronic illness is soaring in the UK’s working age population’, describe the overall trend in the data
Examine the factors that have contributed to the increase in the numbers suffering from chronic illnesses
Describe how access to healthcare in the UK compares with other European countries
Discuss whether access to healthcare is likely to improve or decline further over the next 5 years
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
