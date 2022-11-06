This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Disease dilemmas

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Britons now have the worst access to healthcare in Europe, and it shows

With reference to the first chart ‘chronic illness is soaring in the UK’s working age population’, describe the overall trend in the data

Examine the factors that have contributed to the increase in the numbers suffering from chronic illnesses

Describe how access to healthcare in the UK compares with other European countries

Discuss whether access to healthcare is likely to improve or decline further over the next 5 years

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun