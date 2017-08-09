Daily briefing: US-NK tensions, Abu Dhabi boycott and China crackdown

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The rhetoric between the US and North Korea is growing ever stronger after Donald Trump issued his bellicose “fire and fury” warning, with Pyongyang saying that it is considering missile strikes on the US Pacific territory of Guam. Mr Trump reportedly improvised the threat, which advisers including Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, sought to walk back. Jonathan Chait, a liberal writer, argues this amounts to the US basically saying, “ignore our crazy president”.

The escalating war of words has caused alarm around the world, with the Swiss franc rallying, gold climbing and sovereign yields falling as investors seek safe havens. The heightened tensions come on the 72nd anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Nagasaki. The city’s mayor, Tomihisa Taue, warned of the growing threat of nuclear war at a ceremony to commemorate the bombing, which killed 70,000 people. Given the bombastic rhetoric on both sides, here’s a quiz testing whether you can tell who said it: Donald Trump or Kim Jong Un? (FT, NYT, NYMag, Al Jazeera, Quartz)

In the news

Abu Dhabi informally boycotts western banks with big Qatari investors

The emirate has launched an informal boycott of western banks with significant Qatari shareholders, broadening the impact of the Arab quartet’s two-month embargo against the gas-rich state. Officials have told bankers that lenders such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Barclays are unlikely to win significant mandates in the capital of the UAE in the coming months because of large shareholdings held by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and members of the ruling family. Meanwhile, Qatar has waived visas for 80 nationalities amid the embargo. (FT, Reuters)

Altice lines up $185bn pitch for Charter

The deal-hungry cable and telecoms group controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi is lining up a potential $185bn bid for Charter Communications, the second-largest US cable company with more than 26m subscribers. Interest in a deal by Mr Drahi’s Altice, which has grown ferociously through debt-laden acquisitions in recent years in France, Portugal and the US, is the latest in a series of consolidation moves among US telecom, cable and media providers. (FT)

Kenya election results contested

Raila Odinga, Kenya’s opposition leader, has alleged that hackers infiltrated the electoral commission’s computer system to manipulate the presidential election as provisional results showed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was on course for victory. Mr Kenyatta had secured 54.3 per cent of the vote after results from about 95 per cent of 41,000 polling stations had been declared, while Mr Odinga had garnered about 44.8 per cent. There are fears that the allegations of widespread irregularities could provoke violence. (FT, Times)

FBI raided home of former Trump campaign manager

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election last month raided the home of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. The FBI raid “obviously indicates he is a subject of investigation”, said John Barrett, a former prosecutor in the Iran-Contra affair. “This shows it’s very active and serious.” (FT)

Silicon Valley stalls hiring of foreigners

Companies in the home of US tech have stalled their foreign hiring, fearing President Donald Trump could restrict immigration and make it more difficult for them to employ immigrants. Employers’ requests to interview foreign candidates fell 46 per cent year on year in the first quarter and 37 per cent in the second quarter, according to data collected from more than 10,000 companies on the technology recruitment platform Hired. (FT)

Suicide soars in Muslim countries

Suicide, murder, rape and mental health conditions are rocketing in Muslim-majority countries, many of which have been racked by violence and conflict, according to a study. Data from the past 25 years show soaring rates of death by suicide or at the hands of others. (The National)

SoftBank’s $1bn biotech bet

The company is leading a $1.1bn investment in a privately held US biotech company, marking the first time the Japanese technology conglomerate has used its $93bn Vision Fund to back a drugmaker. (FT)

The day ahead

New Zealand monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivers its quarterly monetary policy statement and an official cash interest rate decision just over a month before a general election. Most economists predict the RBNZ will leave interest rates on hold at 1.75 per cent. There are conflicting views about the strength of what HSBC dubbed the “rock star economy” for its impressive performance in recent years. Data showed unemployment fell to a nine-year low of 4.8 per cent in the second quarter. But the kiwi dollar weakened as total employment fell 0.2 per cent because of lower workforce participation. (FT)

What we’re reading

The great Chinese crackdown on dealmakers

Beijing aims for more controls over the economy by curbing outbound M&A, while helping President Xi Jinping erode the support of his rivals. (FT)

Google CEO steps into gender debate

An Indian engineer who had risen, largely unnoticed outside Google, to head the world’s largest internet company, Sundar Pichai has made a virtue of avoiding public confrontation. This week, after one of his employees published a controversial memo, he stepped squarely into the middle of one of Silicon Valley’s most heated debates. (FT)

“Grandmother” Merkel’s youth appeal

Many young Germans cannot imagine their country without Angela Merkel at the helm — and they could propel her to victory in upcoming elections. The FT's Stefan Wagstyl looks at why the chancellor of 12 years is so popular with Germany’s youth. (FT)

Carmakers’ dark road

Fear is growing that carmakers will be shut out from selling vehicles to individual buyers, as ride-hailing apps — soon to feature self-driving vehicles — displace car ownership. Their new buyers will instead be fleet services that can purchase in bulk at lower prices, robbing carmakers of brand value. (FT)

A reckoning postponed?

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma narrowly survived a vote of confidence on Tuesday but he still faces a number of criminal charges and presides over an African National Congress riven with politicking over succession. (Guardian)

What is your opposite job? What if you could start over and take the career path most different from the one you’re on? The New York Times has put together an interactive graphic to help you. (NYT)

Video of the day

The billionaire space race

John Thornhill investigates whether big government or big business will fund the future of space exploration in this short documentary. (FT)