The Swiss central bank said it would provide a liquidity backstop to Credit Suisse, UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a Budget that includes a £4bn expansion of free childcare, and Volkswagen is increasing its investments in electric vehicles.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Swiss central bank offers Credit Suisse liquidity backstop after share plunge

Jeremy Hunt’s “Budget for growth” boosts UK childcare

VW ramps up investments in electric car transition with €180bn injection

