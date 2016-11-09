Republicans likely to defy predictions and keep Senate control

Republicans appeared likely to defy predictions and retain control of the US Senate on Tuesday, a remarkable turnabout from election eve forecasts.

Embattled Republicans such as Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, were re-elected in tough fights.

Senator Marco Rubio, whose presidential bid fell short, beat his Democratic rival Patrick Murphy. Mr Rubio is regarded as a potential White House candidate in 2020, having declined to promise to serve his entire six-year Senate term.

In Indiana, former Senator Evan Bayh was defeated in his bid to regain his seat for the Democrats. Mr Bayh, who held the seat through 2010, was hurt by his post-Senate career as a lobbyist, losing to Representative Todd Young.

In a battle of current and former Wisconsin senators, incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson beat Democrat Russ Feingold, who previously served in the upper chamber.

The Senate is currently divided between 54 Republicans and 46 Democrats, with a total of 10 Democratic seats and 24 Republican up for grabs in Tuesday’s balloting.

With Republican nominee Donald Trump leading at 11pm, the Republican performance in Senate races raised the prospect of single-party control of the US government for the first time since President Barack Obama’s first two years in office. The House of Representatives also remains in Republican hands.

The Senate outcome could deal a death blow to the pending Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, and could set up a test of duelling Republican agendas between a President-elect Trump and House speaker Paul Ryan.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell may hold the key to making progress on tax reform, infrastructure spending and other legislative priorities.

“Mitch McConnell wants to be known as an effective congressional leader,” said Vin Weber, a former Minnesota congressman turned lobbyist. “He wants to accomplish things.”

Republicans may get an opportunity to pad their advantage in two years. In 2018, five seats held by Democrats in reliably Republican states — Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia — will be on the ballot.

Democrats also will have three swing state seats to defend. “The math simply isn’t good for them,” said Mr Weber.

The Democrats’ efforts suffered late weakness in the polls following FBI director James Comey’s October 28 letter to Congress concerning a renewed investigation of emails related to the private server Hillary Clinton used while serving as secretary of state. On Sunday, Mr Comey told lawmakers that agents had found nothing to alter his verdict that Mrs Clinton should not face any criminal charges.

In Illinois, the Democrats’ Tammy Duckworth defeated incumbent Senator Mark Kirk, marking the party’s first pick-up of the night. Mr Kirk, a stroke victim, was the first Republican senator to come out against Mr Trump.

Ms Duckworth, a Purple Heart decorated veteran who lost her legs while piloting a helicopter in Iraq in 2004, had been favourite to win, having accelerated her lead in the polls to more than 13 points in the days ahead of the vote, according to Real Clear Politics.

At a party for her at the JW Marriott hotel, the crowd cheered as CNN called the result and Elle King’s American Sweetheart played.

For Republicans, their controversial presidential nominee made several Senate races more complicated. New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte stumbled in a debate against Governor Maggie Hassan when she described Mr Trump as a good role model for children.

But late on Tuesday Ms Ayotte was in the lead with roughly half the vote counted.

Earlier this week, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia predicted a 50-50 Senate split, with the Democrats gaining effective control with the vice-president available to break any ties. Likewise, Charlie Cook, editor and publisher of the Cook Political Report, expected the Democrats to gain at least the four seats needed.

In other noteworthy races, Senator Rob Portman, a moderate Republican, easily defeated former Governor Ted Strickland in a race in Ohio that was once expected to be close. Senator John McCain of Arizona also appeared to be heading for a win over Ann Kirkpatrick in his bid for a sixth term.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Whipp in Chicago