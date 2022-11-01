Joe Biden calls on US Congress to tax oil companies until they pump more oil, and Renault and Nissan close in on a deal to reshape their partnership. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, discusses the presidential election in Brazil.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Biden to float tax penalties on oil companies reaping record profits

Lula keeps investors guessing on his economic vision for Brazil

Renault and Nissan close in on a deal to save longtime alliance

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

