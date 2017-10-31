France inflation, consumer spending pick up

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

French inflation and spending data provided further evidence of a strengthening economy on Tuesday, providing comfort to the European Central Bank as it starts a gradual tightening of monetary policy.

The provisional reading for October showed harmonised consumer price inflation increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, up from 1.1 per cent in September and 0.1 percentage points ahead of estimates in a Reuters poll. Month-on-month, inflation rebounded, rising 0.1 per cent against a 0.2 per cent drop in the previous month.

Annual price rises were driven by an acceleration in food prices and a smaller drop in manufactured product prices, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said. Households should benefit from a reprieve in energy price rises, which Insee said should slow down slightly after two months of sharp acceleration, although month-on-month energy prices were expected to have increased at the same pace as September.

Household spending on goods also bounced back. Figures from Insee for September showed consumption expenditure on goods increased 0.9 per cent in volume, well ahead of a Reuters poll of 0.5 per cent and reversing course from a 0.2 per cent fall in August.

Again an increase in spending on food products drove the rise, as did an increase in energy expenses. Over the whole of the third quarter, expenditure on goods accelerated slightly — increasing 0.7 per cent compared to 0.6 per cent previously — lifted by spending on energy, clothing and household durables.

Finally, producer prices picked up 0.5 per cent from the previous month in September after a 0.3 per cent rise in August, and gathered pace year-over-year, rising 2 per cent last month compared with 1.8 per cent a month earlier. Prices increased or were stable in all the main industrial sectors except for food, as processed meat costs fell. There was a sharp increase in the prices of refined petroleum products — up 7 per cent from 3.3 per cent — reflecting the recent rise in the oil price.

The data followed a solid (albeit slower) quarter of GDP growth in France.

Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said (emphasis his own):