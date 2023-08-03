We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest European prime property news every morning.

House, Veyrier-du-Lac, €10.5mn

Where In Veyrier-du-Lac, a village on the eastern shore of Lake Annecy. Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc airport and Geneva airport are both about 50 minutes’ drive away.

What A contemporary house with more than 440 sq m of living space, including five bedrooms, one of which is part of a studio with its own kitchen, a gym, games room and cellar. The acre of grounds feature terraced, landscaped gardens and a heated infinity pool.

Why The house has uninterrupted views across Lake Annecy that can be seen from most of the rooms as well as the various outdoor seating areas and pool.

Who Savills

Chalet, Chamonix, €3mn

Where About 10 minutes’ walk from the centre of Chamonix, and just over an hour’s drive south-east of Geneva airport.

What A chalet with three bedrooms, including a master suite with a wood-burning stove, a mezzanine bedroom with an office area, and a bedroom with a dressing room. There’s also a wellness area with a sauna, a cellar, two garages and a hot tub on one of the terraces. A guest chalet houses a further en-suite bedroom with an additional wood-burning stove.

Why The property has direct views of Mont Blanc.

Who Barnes International

Farmhouse, Samoëns, €3.75mn

Where In the town of Samoëns, less than 10km from the border with Switzerland. Les Gets is about 30 minutes by car; Morzine is 40 minutes.

What An 18th-century farmhouse and barn that have been renovated by the current owners to create 900 sq m of living space between the two buildings. The main house has 10 bedrooms, most of which are en suite, including a master suite that fills the top floor.

Why The property is on 3,000 sq m of walled grounds, with an apple orchard, a mazot with a sauna and shower, and an outdoor hot tub. For cooler days, the ground floor of the barn has been designed for use as a yoga or exercise studio.

Who Savills

Chalet, Les Gets, €2.975mn

Where In Les Gets, one of the Portes du Soleil resorts. The nearest international airport is Geneva, about an hour’s drive.

What A four-bedroom chalet with an open-plan, double-height living area, two bathrooms and a hammam with a hot tub. There are open and sheltered terraces for outdoor dining and for taking in the views. The property also comes with an insulated garage.

Why In the summer, there are golf, hiking and mountain biking opportunities nearby; in winter, the chalet is ski-in, ski-out.

Who Knight Frank

House, Cuvat, €1.58mn

Where In Cuvat, about midway between Annecy to the south and Geneva to the north.

What An architect-designed house built in 2018. It has 168 sq m of living space including three bedrooms, and there is a large garage and garden shed.

Why The property’s floor-to-ceiling windows and long terrace with a swimming pool offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains, valley and Lake Annecy in the distance.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

