Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Germany's concession that could unblock progress towards a eurozone banking union, investor moves against Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achkleitner, and what's behind the recent spate of personnel changes in investment banking. With special guest Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of Société Générale.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Martin Arnold, Frankfurt bureau chief, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt correspondent, Jonathan Guthrie, Lex editor, David Crow, banking editor, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

