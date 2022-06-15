The World Trade Organization is facing a credibility crisis during its first meeting since 2017, the increased value of the US dollar is hurting American companies, and Ukraine lays out a weapons shopping list ahead of its meeting with western defence ministers today.

Mentioned in this podcast:

The WTO’s lonely struggle to defend global trade

Rise in dollar to 20-year high costs US companies billions in earnings

Military briefing: which weapons has Ukraine received and how many more does it need?

Apple scores deal for Major League Soccer streaming rights worth $2.5bn

