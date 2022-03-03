How to get the safari look...
Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suede Saharienne jacket, £3,315, net-a-porter.com
Chloé wool shorts, £660
Goossens gold-soaked brass Talisman Medal pendant necklace, £290
Church’s leather boots, £950
Ulla Johnson leather Lotus pleated bucket bag, $1,295
Métier playing cards and case, £170
Leica M11 camera in silver, £7,500
Mogens Koch MK98860 folding table, $1,250, 1stdibs.com
Gauchere tweed Veron bra top, £295, net-a-porter.com
English binoculars (c1900) in leather case, £385, 1stdibs.com
Loewe nappa tunic shirt, £2,400
Totême organic cotton jersey tank, €54
Hermès leather H Mini power bank, POA
Guess leather bag, £160
Annoushka white- and yellow-gold and diamond Mythology Spinning Globe charm, £2,300
Louis Vuitton Monogram Patch straight-cut jeans, £1,180
Garret Leight Griffith AL sunglasses, €215
Lomm Editions Filo armchair, €1,850
Salvatore Ferragamo leather Gancini belt, £315
Globe-Trotter Centenary 20 suitcase, £1,495
Lane Forty Five waxed canvas Jasoo hat, £160
Rolex white-gold and steel Datejust 31 watch, £6,550
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published