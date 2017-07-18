Daily briefing: Goldman trading dive, Iran sanctions, FT career tips

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Goldman Sachs is on course to dramatically underperform its Wall Street rivals for a second quarter in a row.

In its latest quarterly earnings, the bank reported its worst quarter in commodities, leaving its overall fixed-income division with a 40 per cent decline in revenue.

The bank still managed to beat analysts’ overall expectations in the three months to June — with a business-wide $4 earnings per share, against the $3.505 expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

But those profits were driven by gains relative to a year earlier in its private equity business, a division where investors value earnings less because they are more volatile.

The bank said it knew it “needs to do better” but its finance chief gave few details about how it would repair its record or if it was considering the cuts that some analysts say it needs to make. (FT, WSJ)

US healthcare failures

President Donald Trump appeared to concede his failure on healthcare reform, after Senate Republicans faced defeat on their high-risk alternative plan to scrap Obamacare without having a replacement ready. Mr Trump’s plan now is to “let Obamacare fail”. (FT, NYT)

Iran sanctions

The US unveiled new economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile programme on Tuesday and said it was deeply concerned about Tehran’s “malign activities” in the Middle East. The government said 18 entities and people had been targeted. (Reuters)

HNA-Deutsche probe

Europe’s top banking regulator is considering an investigation into Chinese conglomerate HNA’s purchase of a stake in Deutsche Bank. Any probe could further strain relations between the EU and Beijing. (FT)

Maduro defies threat

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro vowed to proceed with a July 30 vote for a new Congress, which critics say will cement a dictatorship. The leftist government called plans by the US government to impose sanctions a “brutal interventionist” threat. (Reuters)

Malala condemns China over Liu’s death

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai condemned China’s treatment of her fellow peace prize-winner Liu Xiaobo following his death of liver cancer in custody last week. Ms Yousafzai said she condemned any government that “denies people’s freedom”. (SCMP)

US-China trade talks

Senior US and Chinese officials will meet on Wednesday in Washington to discuss economic and trade issues in a new format, as agreed by presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in April. The meeting will be the first since the 100-day action plan deadline has passed. (Brookings)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Stitched up by robots

Advances in automation are posing a threat to emerging economies reliant on manufacturing. The technology is years away from becoming cheap and reliable enough to replace humans, but its just a matter of time before the economic model used by developing countries is compromised. (FT)

Globalisation’s rise and fall

Globalisation is falling out of fashion. A populist backlash has swelled a wave of soul-searching among economists, one that had already begun to roll ashore with the financial crisis. How did they fail to foresee the repercussions? (Guardian)

A ‘satellite office’ inside the main office

Insurance company Sompo Japan has opened a satellite office in a strange place. Smack in the middle of headquarters. (NAR)

FT guide to a better career

Learn how to get ahead and find meaning in your work from the world’s top executives and entrepreneurs. This guide gives you insight into how your boss’s boss thinks about risk-taking, getting things done, and building the perfect team. (FT)

Millennials, as seen by corporate America

The sought-after millennial demographic is frequently cited by corporate executives as they scramble to understand the generation’s likes and dislikes. The WSJ has reviewed a year’s worth of company transcripts to see what CEOs say they have discovered. (WSJ)

Why fashion isn’t always as silly as it seems

Fashion is a business, a social barometer and a key to our identity, writes the FT’s Jo Ellison. Like Sherlock Holmes, you can often glean more about a person from a five-second study of their ensemble than you’ll learn over an hour-long chat. And that’s why it is worth paying attention. (FT)

Burying Isis’s dead

The Pentagon estimates there are several thousand bodies of Isis members in Mosul, Iraq. In death, what do men who have “murdered, raped and pillaged” deserve? This investigation shows the city’s inhabitants have an obvious answer: not much. (Atavist)

Is the Vix still a meaningful indicator?

Miles Johnson, the FT’s global investment editor, explains how investors appear worried about market risk complacency as expressed by a low volatility index. (FT)