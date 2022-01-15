This week, we’ve got two GOATs – that’s Greatests Of All Time. Legendary artist Tracey Emin is starting an art school and studio compound in Margate, England, the seaside town where she grew up. On the week of her winning the Whitechapel Art Icon Award, we speak to Emin about the legacy she’s building and examine the work that came before, from scandalous installations like “My Bed” to her more contemplative work. Then, the FT’s wine columnist Jancis Robinson teaches us about the world of wine. Robinson was the first non-winemaker to receive the title of Master of Wine from the Institute of Masters of Wine, the world’s most prestigious wine organisation.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Louis Wise’s interview with Tracey Emin for How To Spend It: https://www.ft.com/content/ffd55216-7751-43d3-9ad8-f495cb08d7c7

–Tracey Emin’s video “Why I Never Became a Dancer” (1995): https://www.artforum.com/video/tracey-emin-why-i-never-became-a-dancer-1995-49262 – Jancis Robinson’s Wine Course (Youtube, 1995): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNahwe1nPHc&list=PL0smQshvSba5YYij7-R1HM-HT04woET9A

– Jancis’ latest column, “Bargain Burgundy”: https://www.ft.com/content/c59f4150-b431-4202-b7f3-60fab84ac4fb

–Jancis on the truth about the wine world and diversity (no paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/3dc097fc-dbd8-4248-82e6-69d5acc1b169

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design is by Breen Turner.

