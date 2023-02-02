Gideon talks to Martin Wolf, the FT’s chief economics commentator, about his new book, The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism. They discuss why the post-war settlement between democratic governments and their people is no longer fit for purpose and what can be done to restore our faith in it.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

