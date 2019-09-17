Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

WeWork postponed its initial public offering on Monday night after struggling to drum up investor interest, US president Donald Trump says he has struck an “initial” deal on tariff barriers with Japan, EU chiefs say that UK prime minister Boris Johnson brought no fresh proposals to the table during Monday’s Brexit talks in Luxembourg and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says the world is “nowhere near” hitting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Plus, the FT’s Peter Wells explains how the attack on Saudi Arabia’s major crude processing plant over the weekend will have an effect on the global economy.

