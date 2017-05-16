News podcast

Do apps herald the end of car ownership?

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

Ravi Mattu discusses how the car industry is reacting to the challenge of new technologies, notably ride hailing apps, with FT motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell.

