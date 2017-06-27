UK business frustrated by Theresa May’s offer to EU citizens

British business leaders are venting their frustration with Theresa May’s government for making an offer on EU citizens’ rights after Brexit that they regard as falling short of Britain’s economic needs.

The blunt criticisms of the prime minister’s offer, which she outlined on Monday, illustrate how business leaders have begun to speak out since the inconclusive June 8 election against a Brexit that prioritises strict immigration targets over the demands of the UK labour market.

“Employers need clarity and certainty well before the date we officially leave the EU, and face a tipping point after which it becomes almost impossible to retain or attract employees from Europe,” says Tim Thomas, director of employment and skills at EEF, the UK manufacturers’ lobby group.

The challenge of retaining and attracting skilled EU employees is highlighted in a report that Deloitte published on Tuesday. The consultancy conducted a survey of more than 2,200 non-British nationals, half of them based in the UK and half living outside the country, and asked them about their perceptions of Britain as a place to work.

Among the survey’s conclusions are that 36 per cent of non-British employees based in the UK are considering leaving over the next five years. Among high-skilled EU workers, the proportion is even higher, at 47 per cent.

Furthermore, some 58 per cent of non-British workers in the UK said they thought it would be difficult or very difficult to find a British worker to replace them.

Angus Knowles-Cutler, a Deloitte vice-chairman, anticipates that the challenge facing the post-Brexit British economy will be acute, because of skills shortages and poor productivity performance over the past decade.

“Businesses have used non-British workers to fill many of the skills gaps in the UK workforce, from low-skilled, low-paid service and manual labour roles, to highly skilled and value-adding roles that are often critical for firms in sectors like engineering, technology and financial services,” he says.

Technology start-ups risk suffering from the departure of non-British entrepreneurs. According to DueDil, a business research company, about one-in-five directors of new UK tech firms are foreign nationals. In recent years, more and more of them have been EU nationals: they almost doubled in number to 3,188 in 2014 from 1,155 in 2010.

Brexit Briefing Sign up to your daily email briefing Keep up to date with the latest developments on the UK’s exit from the EU

Holger Schmieding, a German economist, suggests that access to skilled labour in post-Brexit Britain could be an important factor in determining the UK’s economic performance relative to France, Germany and other EU neighbours.

“On present trends, the UK will soon be falling behind Europe . . . By making Britain less attractive for skilled migrants and for inward investment, Brexit will probably reduce Britain’s annual trend rate of growth to around 1.8 per cent from 2.1 per cent. A hard Brexit, with a loss of preferential access to the EU27 extending beyond the inevitable restrictions on UK-based providers of financial services, could depress trend growth to 1.5 per cent,” Mr Schmieding says.

UK economic conditions are already choppy, partly because business and consumer confidence is suffering from uncertainty over the terms of Brexit. However, if a slowing UK economy results in a substantial fall in net EU migration, as seems more than possible, the political space may open up for a more economically liberal approach to Britain’s labour market needs.

FT subscribers can sign up here to receive Brexit Briefing daily by email.

Further reading

A reader writes

Chris Preston’s letter to the FT has struck a chord with readers and on social media. Here is an excerpt:

With some experience of the intransigence and self-interests of EU institutions and the natural human, and typically British, urge for independence, the emotional decision was to vote Leave, as I did. However, it is now abundantly clear that any weaknesses in EU institutions are not necessarily bettered by our own, and the financial consequences of leaving will be extremely painful at a time when the country is financially ill placed to withstand external shocks. I unashamedly regret the decision, and wonder how many others also might do so if they were prepared to consider realistically the reality of the UK’s position.

You can read the rest of the letter here.

Imperial ghosts

Marc-William Palen argues that Brexit is dominated by the ghost of Britain’s imperial past, with imperial protectionist Joseph Chamberlain looming large. (The Conversation)

The Salisbury convention

The hung parliament has provoked a debate about whether the Lords will block Brexit. What is the role of the Salisbury convention in the passage of legislation related to Brexit? (Open Europe)



Hard numbers

The FT’s Roger Blitz writes: Summer is cancelled at Threadneedle Street. The Bank of England’s split over interest rates has investors hanging on the next utterances of its policymakers and the coming data. It looks like being a sweaty period for sterling and gilts.

Brexit and political stability were the UK issues holding the attention of the market but these are being overtaken by a BoE saga that has caught forex commentators by surprise.

National Australia Bank strategists say a rate rise has become “a very live topic for debate in a way in which it absolutely was not just a couple of weeks ago”. Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon, meanwhile, says it was unusual to have the BoE disagreement aired “quite so strongly in public”.

The pound has ping-ponged with each turn of the BoE debate. Investors bought sterling when three hawks voted to raise rates at the monetary policy meeting on June 15. They sold it when Mr Carney five days later said “now is not the time” to tighten. And they bought the pound again when BoE chief economist Andy Haldane disagreed with his boss the following day.