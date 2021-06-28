Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Global equities kicked off the week on a tepid note, but remained on course for the fifth straight month of gains as investors kept their faith in a robust economic recovery from the pandemic.

The FTSE All World index of developed markets traded sideways on Monday morning after rallying to an all-time high last week, remaining on track for a more than 1 per cent gain in June. The Stoxx Europe 600 was also steady, but set for a more than 2 per cent gain over the month.

The moves came after the strength of the US economic rebound prompted Fed officials earlier this month to bring forward their projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate rise by a year to 2023, causing short-term gyrations in stocks, government bonds and the dollar.

Nerves were soothed last week, however, by month to month US inflation running slightly lower than economists’ expectations in May and by US President Joe Biden securing agreement for an infrastructure spending package worth about $1tn.

Investors should “buckle up” for less balmy market conditions in the coming months, warned Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur.

The Fed, which has purchased $120bn of bonds each month since last March to boost financial markets through the pandemic, has said it would need to see “substantial further progress” towards its growth and employment goals before it starts slowing its balance sheet expansion.

“Stronger economic data could intensify the hawkish tilt,” Tirupattur said.

ISM’s closely watched purchasing managers’ index for the US manufacturing sector will be released on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to hit a reading of 60.5, which suggests a strong expansion in activity.

On Friday, the monthly non-farm payrolls report will show how many jobs US employers added in June, with forecasters predicting a gain of close to 700,000 compared with 559,000 last month.

“This [jobs] report will be the key focus point for the week,” said Jeremy Gatto, multi-asset fund manager at Unigestion. After Fed policymakers at their last meeting stressed a commitment to pursuing full employment “markets are going to place more emphasis on employment data”, Gatto said.

Elsewhere in markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond dipped 0.02 percentage points lower to 1.521 per cent as traders bought the haven asset after the US launched air strikes on the facilities of two Iran-backed militia groups.

Brent crude, the oil benchmark, was steady at $76.13 a barrel, around its highest since 2018. Before conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi won a landslide presidential victory in Iran, Biden’s administration had dropped a handful of sanctions targeting the nation’s energy industry.

The air strikes meant “the risk of more Iranian crude hitting the market has been discarded for now,” Gatto said.

In currencies, the dollar index was steady while the euro was also flat against the US currency, purchasing $1.1941. Sterling rose 0.4 per cent against the dollar to $1.3927 as new UK health secretary Sajid Javid was expected to push for an earlier lifting of coronavirus restrictions than the scheduled full reopening on July 19.