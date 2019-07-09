Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chinese venture capital investment in US biotech falls as Washington tightens scrutiny of funding from overseas, German chemicals group BASF cuts its full-year forecast and warns that second-quarter profits would almost halve and Deutsche Bank begins the culling of 18,000 jobs, with whole teams of equity traders being dismissed. Plus, the FT’s US legal and enforcement correspondent, Kadhim Shubber, explains the sex trafficking charges against money manager Jeffrey Epstein.









For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.