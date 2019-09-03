Jeremy Corbyn insisted on Tuesday that it would be possible to block a no-deal Brexit and fight a general election, despite the concerns of many senior figures in his party.

The government has said that if it loses the vote on a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday evening, it will table a parliamentary motion on Wednesday calling for an election on October 14.

Under the Fixed Terms Parliaments Act a prime minister can call an election with backing from two-thirds of MPs, but the government on Tuesday lost its working majority and Labour has not decided whether it will support the motion.

Many opposition MPs fear the prospect is a “trap” and that the Boris Johnson could use prerogative powers during the pre-election period to shift the date of the poll until after October 31, allowing the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal.

Mr Corbyn has repeatedly called for a general election in order to topple the Conservative administration and is thought to be enthusiastic about a vote, while shadow chancellor John McDonnell is more cautious about the possible ramifications of supporting the government’s motion.

There are two thoughts. One is to try and block no-deal first and then move on to the election . . . The other is to do them both in parallel

Nick Brown, Labour’s chief whip, told MPs on Tuesday night that the party would not back a Johnson move to force a snap general election and should instead leave the Tory prime minister to “stew in his own juices”.

Afterwards, however, a Labour spokesperson said Mr Brown only meant that the party would not allow Mr Johnson to manipulate an election to force through a no-deal Brexit.

One senior Labour figure said there would be uproar among the party’s MPs if the leadership took the risk of backing an early election, which could enable Mr Johnson to pursue a no-deal Brexit.

“Even if they try to whip MPs to back an early election, there are a huge number who will defy it until a vote on blocking no-deal has been passed,” she said.

Yet figures in Mr Corbyn’s office believe that opposition parties would be able to block any attempt by the prime minister to change the date of the election — and spent much of Tuesday trying to find a “mechanism” to achieve this. “We are confident that we can stop that happening,” a Labour spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Shami Chakrabarti, shadow attorney-general, struck a note of caution about Labour throwing its support behind a Johnson move for an early election. She said her party would require a “locked-in guarantee that Britain will not crash out of the EU in an election campaign period”.

There was speculation on Tuesday that opposition parties could abstain on any Tory Brexit initiative and instead use primary legislation to specify the timing of an election and prevent Mr Johnson from changing the date.

One senior Labour figure admitted on Tuesday that the party was still divided on the issue. “There are two thoughts. One is to try and block no-deal first and then move on to the election,” he said. “But it would be very tight in terms of time. The other is to do them both in parallel.”

After opposition parties met on Tuesday morning, Mr Corbyn said he expected cross-party legislation to block a no-deal Brexit to clear the Commons on Wednesday. “We are united in our opposition to Boris Johnson’s plans for a no-deal,” he said.

However, figures from rival parties who attended the meeting said Labour MPs failed to give any indication on how they would vote on a snap election. “We have a common purpose and common cause on the issue of the no-deal bill,” said one. “But the big question, the election, is a very difficult one.”