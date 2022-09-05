Hans Niemann, 19, a new US star who is being compared to the legendary Bobby Fischer, shocked world champion Magnus Carlsen in Sunday’s third round of the elite Sinquefield Cup, staged annually in St Louis and the brainchild of FT reader and chess patron Rex Sinquefield.

Niemann’s 57-move victory with the black pieces gave him the tournament lead, took his world rating to above 2700, and proved a triumph of anticipation as he had prepared that morning for Carlsen’s unlikely opening choice of 4 g3 against the Nimzo-Indian.

The teenager from Connecticut, who does not have a coach but whose rating has jumped 300 points in three years, had already beaten the world champion a month earlier in an online tournament in Miami, when he made headlines for a one-sentence victory interview where he replied: “The chess speaks for itself”, before walking off.

Carlsen’s loss ended a run of 53 classical games without defeat for the world champion, and will raise questions about his motivation following his announcement that he would not defend his world title against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.

He had begun well in St Louis, defeating Nepomniachtchi in the first round by means of a trademark Carlsen grind from an apparently level opening, and taking his score against his rival to six points from their last seven meetings.

That fatal third round on Sunday has changed everything. Carlsen has so far actually lost rating points at St Louis, so that his declared ambition to reach a record 2900 has become a distant dream. Now the immediate question is whether he can raise his game sufficiently in the remaining six rounds to regain the tournament lead and restore his authority, or whether Sunday’s game was a landmark moment for the new teenage chess generation.

Puzzle 2485

White mates in two moves, against any black defence (by Fritz Giegold, Die Zeit 1972). Clue: White has several tempting checks, but none of them work.

