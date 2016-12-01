France braces for unpredictable elections, UK by-election rebuke and why we are living in the most dangerous time ever

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Shockwaves were sent through France’s political class after François Hollande decided not to seek re-election next year, underlining the disarray of the deeply unpopular president’s Socialist party five months before presidential elections. Here is the reason for his shock decision, laid out in one chart. The FT’s Gideon Rachman argues that the removal of Mr Hollande from the picture opens up “intriguing possibilities”.

France is bracing for a more uncertain presidential runoff than usual. The move by Mr Hollande comes days after François Fillon unexpectedly seized the centre-right nomination, knocking former president Nicolas Sarkozy out of the race and defeating Alain Juppé, the long-time favourite in the contest. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front is tipped to qualify for the second round, and the heirs to Mr Hollande are lining up. (FT, WaPo)

Brexit backlash in London Theresa May suffered an electoral rebuke over Brexit in the early hours of Friday, as voters in south-west London overturned a comfortable Conservative majority to give the Liberal Democrats an important by-election victory. Sarah Olney defeated MP Zac Goldsmith a year after he won 58 per cent of the vote in the general election. “We do not want a hard Brexit,” Ms Olney said in her victory speech. (FT)

Obama set to reject Chinese bid The US president is poised to block a Chinese company from buying Germany’s Aixtron SE, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark only the third time in more than a quarter-century that the White House has rejected an investment by an overseas buyer as a national security risk. (Bloomberg)

Much ado about oil Opec’s decision to curtail production has sent US energy shares soaring. However, the deal agreed by the group’s members this week will come to symbolise the passing of one of the world’s most powerful cartels. Meanwhile, the surging oil price and commitment from prospective US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to turbocharge economic growth intensified a rout in sovereign bonds that last month left investors nursing their worst losses since 1990. (FT)

The rise of ‘shrinkflation’ Changing the packet sizes of Cadbury Creme Eggs, Mr Kipling cakes and other favourite foods is the latest weapon in fight to maintain margins amid rising costs. (FT)

Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund entangled in 1MDB scandal An investigation into the missing billions from Malaysia’s troubled state investment fund focuses on ex-officials of the emirate’s IPIC investment arm. Meanwhile, Tim Leissner, the former star dealmaker for Goldman Sachs in Southeast Asia, will be banned from Singapore’s securities industry for 10 years over breaches relating to the scandal at 1MDB, while Standard Chartered and Coutts have both been fined. (WSJ, FT)

Carrier jobs stay, US taxpayers pay President-Elect Donald Trump embarked on a victory tour on Thursday that included a stop in Indiana, where he touted his deal to keep about 1,000 jobs in the US that Carrier, a division of United Technologies, had planned to move to Mexico. Critics including Senator Bernie Sanders charge that Mr Trump essentially folded to Carrier by giving it $7m in tax incentives in exchange. At his first post-election rally, Mr Trump also confirmed retired General “Mad Dog” James Mattis as his pick to be the new Pentagon chief. (WaPo, FT, Reuters)

The US economy Data are expected to show a gain of 175,000 jobs in November, indicating a slight uptick in hiring from the previous month. The data will be released on the heels of a rise in jobless claims during the final week of November. (WSJ)

The populist right sweeps aside the left The FT’s Philip Stephens argues that populism can only be beaten from the hard centre. (FT)

When Mr Brexit met Mr Trump How Nigel Farage, the far-right, anti-immigration leader of Britain’s fourth-largest political party, became the first foreign politician to meet the President-elect. (New Yorker)

Another Arab awakening is looming UN report warns Arabs make up just 5 per cent of the world’s population, but they account for about half the world’s terrorism and refugees. A UN report notes that Arab protest movements tend to come in five-year cycles. (Economist)

Angela Merkel: ‘her life’s work is in danger’ The longest-serving leader of a global power — bar Russia’s Vladimir Putin — knows that this will only be the beginning of what she says will be “the most difficult” election campaign since German reunification in 1990. (FT)

Magic mushrooms heal Psilocybin — the key psychoactive agent in ‘shrooms — has been illegal in the US for more than 40 years. But a new study shows that 80 per cent of cancer patients showed significant reductions in anxiety and depression after using the drug. (NYT)

A most dangerous time Stephen Hawking on why “we are at the most dangerous moment in the development of humanity”. (Guardian)

Tony Blair and the battle over Brexit The former pro-European UK prime minister has set out his ambition to return to more active political life. Dan Dombey and Janan Ganesh discuss his role. (FT)