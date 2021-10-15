Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Fumio Kishida talks to the FT in his first interview as Japan’s new prime minister, an academic paper suggests that entry into the S&P 500 could be influenced by whether companies buy other services from the index’s parent company S&P Global. Plus, the FT’s Pilita Clark explains that Ted Lasso has been a surprise hit on the networking site LinkedIn because of the leadership lessons in the comedy series.





Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledges to steer Japan away from Abenomics

Entry into S&P 500 could be influenced by ratings sales, research suggests

Ted Lasso’s leadership lessons

