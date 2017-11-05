The geopolitics of Venezuela’s debt

Venezuela is the bad boy of global debtors. It has defaulted on its citizens, through hyperinflation. It has defaulted on the oil service suppliers that keep state oil company PDVSA going. It has defaulted, and restructured, debts to allies China and Russia. Yet Caracas’ socialist government has never skipped a payment to Wall Street. Indeed, with yields of up to 30 per cent, Venezuelan bonds have offered investors — including well-connected locals — some of the juiciest returns around. But how much longer Caracas will continue to pay has long been an open question: default was a matter of “when”, not “if”. That moment may now have arrived, and the implications could be as geopolitical as financial.

In a confusing announcement, President Nicolás Maduro decreed last week that he would restructure Venezuela’s roughly $60bn of traded bonds. The decision is not a default in itself. Mr Maduro said he would continue servicing debts even as he restructured them. The reason for this apparently contradictory strategy is simple: actual default would lead to creditors seizing Venezuelan oil shipments. What Caracas gained from not paying debts, it would lose from lower oil revenues. Instead, by keeping up payments while restructuring the bonds, or at least appearing to, Mr Maduro may want to generate goodwill among creditors.

If this is the strategy, it is doomed. Bondholders have little incentive to participate in a restructuring while Venezuela keeps paying them. And US sanctions complicate matters. Tareck El Aissami and Simon Zerpa, the Venezuelan officials leading the process, face US sanctions for alleged drug-trafficking and corruption. Neither can set foot on US soil, even as most Venezuelan bond contracts are based on New York law. Bondholders have instead been invited to Caracas, one of the world’s most violent cities, for talks on November 13. In reality, their appointment by Mr Maduro is a farce.

More importantly, Washington’s sanctions bar US investors from accepting new Venezuelan bonds — as would normally happen in a restructuring. Venezuela could, instead, issue fresh debt in other currencies. But Europe, Canada and most of Latin America have also said they would not recognise any financial operation by the all-powerful but fraudulent Constituent Assembly, which Mr Maduro installed in August.

This seemingly leaves only two alternatives: default, which Mr Maduro could blame on the US, although it would give him little lasting relief, or to keep paying debts. Emerging market debt investors would be happy with the latter: Venezuela accounts for a quarter of the yield on JPMorgan’s benchmark debt indices. But given Venezuela’s meagre $10bn of foreign reserves and oil output falling by 10 per cent a year, the question is how?

The answer may lie with a bailout from the other side of the world — not of the sovereign debt, but of PDVSA’S bonds. Crucially, this might allow Caracas to keep shipping oil without it being seized. Beijing, which has already loaned Venezuela $60bn, is unlikely to participate. But Moscow might. It could extend the cash Caracas needs to service PDVSA debt in return for cut-price stakes in local oil ventures. Although the money would pay US bondholders, an unattractive prospect, Russia would establish itself at a knockdown price in a rogue nation with the world’s largest oil reserves — only a short flight from the US. Venezuelan officials who have shuttled between Caracas and Moscow have surely raised the possibility. It is a provocative geopolitical trade they must hope Vladimir Putin will be unable to resist.