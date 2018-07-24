Contractual protections for investors that lend to junk-rated companies hit a record low in the first quarter, according to Moody’s.

The erosion of standards in the covenants of leveraged-loan contracts has been fuelled by rising demand for floating-rate securities such as loans. Interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve have dented returns for fixed-rate bonds, which as an asset class underperformed loans in the first half of the year, according to Citigroup.

The vast majority of leveraged loans are now considered to be “covenant-lite,” which means they do not include requirements to maintain certain financial standards, such as remaining below a pre-determined level of indebtedness. Covenant-lite made up nearly 80 per cent of the market for syndicated loans in the first quarter, or term loans that are sold to institutional investors, according to Moody’s.

Yet the credit-ratings agency covers a wider scope than maintenance covenants for its indicator. It measures the seniority of a lenders’ claims, leverage requirements, and the ability of a company to make payments to shareholders, among other metrics.

The indicator, which rates the average strength of covenants on a scale of 1 (strongest) to 5 (weakest) over the past two quarters, rose to 4.12 in the first quarter of 2018. That was the weakest on record, according to the analysts.

There is now more risk that collateral securing loans will be “unavailable to support recoveries in a worst-case scenario,” the analysts wrote, because companies have “greater leeway to make investments in unrestricted subsidiaries.”

Further, more corporate loans have been made without requirements to pay back loans early if the company sells some of the loans’ collateral, the analysts wrote. Companies can instead reinvest that money in “any asset useful to the business,” which includes inventory or other short-term assets, according to analysts.

“We have seen some investor pushback, but protective provisions remain rare,” they added.