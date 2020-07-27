The end of the jumbo jet era

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows and a British Airways Boeing 747 carry out a fly-past © UK Ministry of Defence 2019

The Queen of the Skies is approaching her abdication. British Airways has announced that its 31 Boeing 747-400s will never fly again. There are still more than 500 747s in service with other airlines, although many are currently grounded because of the coronavirus crisis. But BA was the 747’s biggest operator. Its immediate retirement of its 747s marks the demise of the jumbo plane’s 50-year reign.