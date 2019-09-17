JCB has paid a bumper £75m dividend after the diggers and dumper trucks company controlled by the Bamford family achieved record financial results.

The payout for 2018 by the UK-based manufacturer was shown in filings to Companies House by the group’s main holding entity JCB Service and compares with a £60m dividend in 2017.

JCB Service is owned by a Dutch parent company which is ultimately controlled by “Bamford family interests”.

Lord Anthony Bamford, whose father founded JCB in Staffordshire in the 1940s, is chairman of the company and a prominent supporter of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

He is a backer of the ruling Conservatives, though the filings showed that JCB Service’s political donations to the party dropped by one-third to £1m in 2018.

Mr Bamford has also donated separately this year to Boris Johnson, who won the Tory leadership race in July to become prime minister.

The divided payout comes after JCB earlier this month reported revenues above £4bn for 2018 on the back of buoyant demand for heavy-duty machinery, with pre-tax profit jumping by more than half to £310.4m.

The global market for construction equipment, dominated by the likes of Caterpillar and Japan’s Komatsu, topped 1m unit sales to reach an all-time high.

Known for its distinctive yellow machines found on building sites around the world, JCB is a British manufacturing success story with a global workforce of 15,000, around half of which are based in the UK.

JCB showed faith in its prospects with an increase in expenditure on research and development increased to £93.4m last year.

However, the company has warned of a slowdown in the construction equipment sector spanning several emerging markets including the Middle East, Turkey and Latin America, with the exception of Brazil.

India, where JCB plans to open a new £65m factory in Gujarat next year, is facing a temporary squeeze on funds for building projects.