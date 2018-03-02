Theresa May has sought to reassure business leaders that Britain will commit to regulatory standards similar to the EU’s after Brexit to maintain the free flow of goods.

But the prime minister warned that the EU and UK will lose some access to each other’s markets as she set out for the first time her detailed proposals for a future trading relationship.

In a long-awaited speech on Friday Mrs May promised that Britain would not try to undercut the EU in areas such as regulation and state aid. She also confirmed the UK would be prepared to abide by the rules of EU agencies on medicines, chemicals and aviation while “making an appropriate financial contribution”.

The conciliatory tone of the speech was intended to reassure sceptical European capitals that Britain understands that the EU has its own red lines, notably that Britain cannot “cherry pick” parts of the single market. But she also said that all trade deals by definition featured some “cherry picking”.

The prime minister also spelt out that Britain will inevitably lose access to European markets because of her determination to take the country out of the single market and customs union.

“We all need to face up to some hard facts. We’re leaving the single market, life is going to be different. Access to each other’s markets is going to be less than it is now.”

There was an inherent “uncertainty” in the negotiations, Mrs May admitted, but she insisted that the government was preparing for every scenario. She said she would not listen to “counsels of despair” about the process.

The prime minister had switched the location for her speech from Newcastle to London because of the wintry weather.

Trying to strike an upbeat note, she said key elements of withdrawal had already been agreed, with both sides close to agreeing terms on the implementation period: “We are making real progress . . . Some points of difference remain but I’m confident these can be resolved in the days ahead.”

Mrs May was speaking at lunchtime at the Mansion House in the City of London at an event attended by various ambassadors and cabinet ministers.

It was her third major pronouncement on Brexit, following last year’s Lancaster House and Florence speeches.

Mrs May said Britain wanted a “comprehensive system of mutual recognition” for goods, which would in practice mean regulations in the EU and the UK remained “substantially similar”.

Under the UK’s preferred option, UK law would “not necessarily be identical” to EU law, but should achieve “the same outcomes”. An “independent mechanism” would be needed to decide the consequences, if Westminster did decide to diverge from EU law.

Mrs May’s speech included proposals for how different economic sectors would trade with Europe in future, including high alignment for several complex industries.

Financial services and other parts of the services sector — which make up about 80 per cent of the economy — would be expected to have a less rigid relationship with the EU, based on a principle of mutual recognition of each other’s rules and regulators.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will next week set out plans for an agreement on financial services with the EU that will stop short of “passporting”, the prime minister said.

There would also need to be a new arrangement on data sharing, she said, to provide “stability and confidence” on both sides of the English Channel.

Mrs May said the government still favoured a customs “partnership” with the EU with a highly streamlined customs arrangement at borders. The two sides could explore a system where Britain accepts the tariffs set by Europe for goods intended for the EU, while applying different tariffs for goods intended for Britain, she proposed.

Trade should be “as frictionless as possible” with no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, she said — by ensuring that the UK’s regulatory standards remained as high as the EU’s.

That would make it harder to lower standards for industrial goods, she said, but she argued that any political party that sought to do that would be “punished” at the ballot box.

Chuka Umunna, the pro-EU Labour MP, said that Mrs May had failed to provide a specific solution for the Irish border

The speech set out five tests for Brexit: a commitment to taking back control of money, laws and borders, the need for an enduring solution, the protection of jobs, the creation of an “outward looking” Britain, and a strengthening of the UK.

Although Brussels is likely to reject Mrs May’s overall approach, there will be some relief that Britain has finally made some concrete proposals that could at least allow trade negotiations to start in the spring.