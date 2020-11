All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Earlier this month a video — made by the South Korean educational brand Pinkfong — of which song became the most watched YouTube video ever?

Which common bathroom item has the chemical formula Mg3Si4O10(OH)2?

The bounty hunter Rick Deckard is the main character in which Philip K Dick novel?

Who was the Liberal party leader during the 1988 merger with the Social Democrats?

Which still-existing BBC programme was hosted by the same man from 1957 until his death in 2012 — making it the longest-running TV show anywhere in the world to have had the same presenter?

Which war gave rise to the Paris Commune?

© CBS Archive/Getty Images What was the Village People’s (above) follow-up single to “Y.M.C.A.”?

At which venue was the Miss World contest held from 1969 to 1988?

What is Canada’s most popular spectator sport?