All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Earlier this month a video — made by the South Korean educational brand Pinkfong — of which song became the most watched YouTube video ever? Which common bathroom item has the chemical formula Mg3Si4O10(OH)2? The bounty hunter Rick Deckard is the main character in which Philip K Dick novel? Who was the Liberal party leader during the 1988 merger with the Social Democrats? Which still-existing BBC programme was hosted by the same man from 1957 until his death in 2012 — making it the longest-running TV show anywhere in the world to have had the same presenter? Which war gave rise to the Paris Commune? © CBS Archive/Getty Images What was the Village People’s (above) follow-up single to “Y.M.C.A.”? At which venue was the Miss World contest held from 1969 to 1988? What is Canada’s most popular spectator sport? © Scott Olson/Getty Images For which film did John Schlesinger win his only Best Director Oscar in 1970?

