James Walton

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

  1. Earlier this month a video — made by the South Korean educational brand Pinkfong — of which song became the most watched YouTube video ever?

  2. Which common bathroom item has the chemical formula Mg3Si4O10(OH)2?

  3. The bounty hunter Rick Deckard is the main character in which Philip K Dick novel?

  4. Who was the Liberal party leader during the 1988 merger with the Social Democrats?

  5. Which still-existing BBC programme was hosted by the same man from 1957 until his death in 2012 — making it the longest-running TV show anywhere in the world to have had the same presenter?

  6. Which war gave rise to the Paris Commune?

  7. © CBS Archive/Getty Images

    What was the Village People’s (above) follow-up single to “Y.M.C.A.”?

  8. At which venue was the Miss World contest held from 1969 to 1988?

  9. What is Canada’s most popular spectator sport?

  10. © Scott Olson/Getty Images

    For which film did John Schlesinger win his only Best Director Oscar in 1970?

