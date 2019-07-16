Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss what Citigroup's results tell us about the US bank earnings season, Standard Chartered chief Bill Winters' defiant response to investor criticism of his pay packet, and how banks are tackling the problem of money laundering, With special guest Brandon Daniels of Exiger





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Robert Armstrong, US banking editor, David Crow, banking editor, and Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

