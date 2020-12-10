Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson and the EU have set a Sunday deadline for a “firm decision” on the fate of their future-relationship negotiations, the US Federal Trade Commission and 46 states have brought antitrust cases against Facebook, and DoorDash reached a market value close to $60bn in its public trading debut. Plus the FT’s global media editor, Alex Barker, looks at whether Disney’s push into streaming is enough to save the business.





Sunday deadline set for ‘firm decision’ on Brexit talks

ft.com/content/fb655185-c89e-4a1b-948f-fbe97176c891





US sues Facebook for ‘years-long’ abuse of monopoly power

ft.com/content/5c03ac0f-7122-4c31-97a5-ecab3928a038





DoorDash shares open up 80% amid IPO frenzy

ft.com/content/c9f8f03f-6b82-4828-84e2-7ac25966b7d1





Disney faces digital dilemma despite streaming success

ft.com/content/cf22ac6b-c065-4657-bbe6-6689c625461d

