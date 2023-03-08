Over just a few years, the share price of an obscure company from the United Arab Emirates has jumped 40,000%. But little is known about International Holding Company, which has investments in everything from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to India’s Adani Group. The FT’s Middle East editor travelled to Abu Dhabi to get answers about its rapid growth and its connections to some of the most powerful people in the Gulf.

Clips from MSNBC, CBS

For further reading:

The UAE business that went from obscurity to a $240bn valuation in 3 years

The sheikh’s empire driving Abu Dhabi’s meteoric stock market rise

The Abu Dhabi royal at the nexus of UAE business and national security

Groovy girls, typing pools and labour camps: the complicated world of IHC

On Twitter, follow Andrew England (@cornishft) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com